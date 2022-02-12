Count the nasty words
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I’m Fred Martin from San Antonio, We’re in the area for the funeral of my wife’s sister. I picked up a copy of your paper and read the letter on Thursday (?) bashing President Trump and bad mouthing those of us who prefer conservative policies.
I’ve often wondered the best way to describe someone from the radical fringe. I think I now know...you count the number of nasty, vitriolic, mean-spirited words in their communications. I think it would be revealing for you to publish a list of such words in that writer’s letter.
They are, in chronological order as they appeared in the letter: fascist, cult, disobedience, corrupt, tarnished, seditious, subvert, treasoness, freaking out, sleazy, corruption, destroy, lies, discord, chaos, sow division, snarky, sleazy Trump followers, gullible, astray, corrupted, glaring mental defects, damn lies, and authoritarian.
It’s people like this from the radical fringes, no matter Democrat or Republican, who exacerbate the political divisiveness that is ruining our country.
Fred Martin, Lt Col USAF (Ret)
San Antonio, Texas
