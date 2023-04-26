All creatures great and small
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
While most letters to the editor are about contentious issues driven by the political theater, the intent of this letter is more informative about an existential issue facing mankind, a global mass extinction within our plant and animal kingdom.
Thanks to the Green Gettysburg Book Club, I read “Silent Earth Averting the Insect Apocalypse” by Dave Goulson which chronicles alarming rates of extinction within the insect kingdom. Goulson, a respected Entomologist at the University of Sussex cites studies that show dramatic reductions in insects worldwide. The book provides a wealth of information about the importance of insects, evidence of their decline, causes and how it can be prevented.
Many of you may have noticed (especially farmers) the decline of pollinators such as butterflies and honeybees. How many of you have also noticed a similar decline in songbirds? In fact, according to a study by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology the population of all birds has gone down by nearly 3 billion since 1970. Nearly 40% of all songbirds have disappeared within the same time span.
The news keeps getting worse. According to a United Nations Study comprised of 145 experts worldwide, approximately 1 million animal and plant species are threatened worldwide. Today’s extinction rate is hundreds of times higher than the natural baseline rate.
In 2017, more than 22,000 concerned scientists from 184 different countries signed the ‘World Scientists’ Warning to Humanity: A Second Notice’. The warning states, that the earth is on a path to the sixth mass extinction event in roughly 540 million years, wherein many current life forms could be annihilated or at least committed to extinction by the end of this century.
We are living in what scientist call the ‘Anthropocene era’, a new geological epoch in which the Earth’s ecosystems and climate are being fundamentally altered by the activities of humans. This includes the extinction of our biota caused by accelerated climate change, deforestation, light, sound and air pollution, the pollution of our waterways, and loss of habitat.
Avoiding a sixth mass extinction will require a world-wide effort. We can help by becoming better environmental stewards working locally with Master Gardiners or Eco-friendly landscapers. Or by supporting groups such as the Endangered Species Coalition, Center for Biological Diversity, and Nature Conservancy. Conserving and protecting our natural resources historically has been a bipartisan effort. Let’s hope it continues to be so.
William Stack,
Gettysburg
