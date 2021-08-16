Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Michelle Smyers, a candidate for school board, has many grievances. She decided to publicly attack a teacher by name for teaching against racism. This teacher also is the only nonwhite teacher employed by the District and will now be subject to harassment and intimidation by white supremacists. Hardly sound judgment for a prospective school board member. In addition by naming an employee she seeks to punish she may have violated laws protecting the confidentiality of employees targeted for discipline. Not to fear, however. By virtue of her job with a contractor managing the grounds at Upper Adams she has it all figured out. Unlike other new school board members there will be no learning curve in her case. One only hopes that along the way the School District will not be named as a defendant in too many law suits engendered by her behavior. As I recall a number of years ago another school board member with an agenda from Dover cost that District about $5 million. Thanks to Harry Hartman's free editing job we now know more than enough to realize she is totally unqualified to serve on a school board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.