Not happy with time change
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
As little as one week we will be forced on fast time. The clock is set up too soon, it used to be set up the 2nd Sunday in April. Around Easter time is far better. I’ll tell you why.
You have fifty minutes more day light in the morning, and the weather will be ten to fifteen degrees warmer than in March, and most of all school children won’t have to wait in the dark on the Bus, which should be unlawful, and you won’t have to scrape ice off your windshield at Easter time. And there is 25% more heart attacks when clocks go up in March.
Michael Hobbs,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.