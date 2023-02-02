Says eggs are a good deal
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Says eggs are a good deal
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The Saturday, Jan. 28 edition of the Times had yet another editorial cartoon spotlighting the cost of eggs. Poor eggs! They seem to have become the poster child for inflation, and I think it’s somewhat unfair. The increase in the price of eggs has as much to do with avian flu affecting supplies as it does with the overall increase in the cost of living.
I love eggs, and despite the rapid increase in price, they are still a good value. I get five breakfasts from a dozen eggs for less than $5. I can also make a breakfast casserole with a dozen eggs and a few other ingredients that feeds eight people for less than $10. Is that so bad?
Historically, $4.25 for a dozen eggs isn’t really that expensive. I did some research and calculating 50 years ago, a dozen eggs cost 78 cents. Factoring in the inflation rate over those 50 years, the cost for a dozen eggs should be $5.02.
Using the same methodology, milk should cost $4.44 for a half-gallon, bacon should be $8.56 a pound, 10 pounds of potatoes should be $8.82, and a pound of round steak should be $11.26.
Compare that to the price of gas, which should only be $2.51 or a new car, which should only be around $22,000.
Food prices in general, and egg prices in particular, have been a bargain for Americans for many years, and our farmers have been the ones who have been hurt by their own hard work. They have been extremely successful in growing an abundance of food, which has kept supplies high and prices low.
We need to be grateful our food prices are not higher and stop bashing the poor egg.
Dennis Cope,
Arendtsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.