Thank you from Friends

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The Friends of the Adams County Library System would once again like to thank our community for the wonderful support shown to us at our Annual Summer Bonanza Book Sale. This year’s sale held at Redding Auction House on July 27, 28 and 29, has proven to be one of the most successful in recent years. It is extremely rewarding to see so many of our fellow citizens showing support for our library by coming out in full force despite the extremely hot temperatures. (Who knew ahead of time that this would be the hottest days of the summer to date!). However, everyone kept their cool, and hopefully found that book or books that they are going to love.
My personal thanks go out to the many volunteers who helped get us ready for the sale, worked throughout the sale to stock the tables, worked as counters and cashiers, and then helped us re-pack the unsold books. Of special mention are the Young Marines group who showed up at the end of the to help break down the tables and repack the books. They really made a difference! And an incredibly special thanks to the Friends of the New Oxford Library who sponsored the “Food Adventures” food truck. It helped feed our volunteers and patrons who otherwise could not get away to grab a bite to eat during the rush.
Just in case you are planners, we have already chosen the date for next year’s sale. It will be held at the same location on July 25, 26 and 27 so mark your calendars now. See you next year!
Catherine Dischner,
Friends of the Adams County Library System president
