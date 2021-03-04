The bright lights shine as the curtains draw back and reveal the vibrant colors of the stage. The music swells, as you wait to take your first steps on stage. This feeling of energy and nervousness along with excitement is something very special to a member of the cast on opening night. Musical theatre is an environment that not every high school student experiences. The experiences have proven very beneficial to lots of students who participate in theatre. The simple act of even auditioning improves self-confidence and collaboration. While participating in an open environment, such as a theatre, help you grow as a person, it can have some negative effects as well.
