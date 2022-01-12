Some interesting statements that have appeared in the Gettysburg Times - “Don’t wear a mask. Walk in freedom" says Doug Mastriano. - Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 - 1500 Mastriano supporters rally indoors at Aspire Hotel - “No one in the crowded ballroom was seen wearing a mask."
