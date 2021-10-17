I would like to thank all of our sponsors, teams, volunteers and supporters for the outstanding Road Rally executed Oct. 16. Over 50 teams drove the “Ghosts of Adams County” Land Conservancy Rally which generated $22,845. These funds will be used to preserve land in our beautiful county forever which now totals over 12,200 acres.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.