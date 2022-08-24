Lauds Heidlersburg Fire Co.
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Lauds Heidlersburg Fire Co.
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Thank you very much for your coverage of the Heidlersburg Fireman’s carnival and 60th anniversary celebration. I’ve been involved in over 50 of those 60 years and can attest that this year’s carnival was one of the best that we’ve ever had. Of course, perfect weather was a great help. This year the fire company volunteers wore lime green staff shirts, and it was amazing when you looked across the grounds to see just how many people it takes to put on a carnival. Heidlersburg is known for its great food and seeing the lines at the food stations certainly bore that out. Despite the higher prices due to inflation, I was amazed by the number of people who would say “keep the change” when told the price. Sometimes it was only the 50 cents change but often it was a few dollars. We certainly appreciated that extra amount, not just for the money but also for the appreciation that it showed. Many thanks to the leadership of the Heidlersburg Fire Company and all of the volunteers who work long and hard to provide fire and rescue services to the community. I count it a privilege to be able to work alongside these many dedicated men and women. The local volunteer fire companies have been the backbone of our Adams County communities for many years and I hope that young community members will continue that tradition. I also hope that the community members comprehend the work being done on their behalf and never think of the fire company as just another utility. Again, I thank the Gettysburg Times for their coverage and ask that they continue to be a champion for all of our local volunteer fire companies.
Jay Herman,
Heidlersburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.