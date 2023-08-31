Climate change ‘straight facts’
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
It’s interesting to see in this day-and-age such widespread denialism of the science supporting human-induced climate change. Historically, major scientific discoveries were met by skepticism and denialism. The great scientific discoveries by Copernicus (earth’s rotation), Darwin (evolution), and Pasteur (germ theory) were challenged for decades and more. These breakthroughs threatened the belief system at the time which was rooted in superstition and religious dogma leading to a culture of denialism supported by the clergy and ruling autocracies. They were eventually widely accepted by the public thanks to mounting irrefutable evidence collected by scientists.
In 1859, John Tyndall published a series of studies on how greenhouse gases trapped heat in the earth’s atmosphere. Since then, scientist have amassed massive amounts of climate data to prove beyond doubt that man-induced climate change is real and dangerous.
Despite the obvious facts and headline news about disastrous record setting heat waves, warming ocean waters, melting glaciers, extreme forest fires and storms, there are (sic) still a large percentage of people that deny these events have anything to do with the burning of fossil fuels. Why is this? Climate change has become a highly politicized issue, with some political groups opposing climate change policies due to their belief in limited government intervention, regulation, and effect on the free-market economy.
Many of these groups have aligned themselves with corporate leaders of the fossil fuel industry who are coordinating public relations campaigns using the same playbook developed by the tobacco industry to deny their culpability in climate change. Somehow the leaders of this effort believe that with their wealth and privilege, they can build a gilded cage to protect them from the disastrous effects.
Coincidentally, while writing this, I watched two bald eagles circling the woods behind my house. I was awestruck and left with hope reminding me that we are a great nation. In 1963 there were only 487 pairs of bald eagles in the lower 48 states. A combination of the passage of the Endangered Species Act in 1966 and the banning of DDT led to their recovery. It will be much more difficult to prevent the mass extinction of species threatened by climate change.
I believe our attachment to the natural world makes us feel like a part of something greater than ourselves. I think we owe it to Mother Nature to get the facts straight about the causes of climate change.
William Stack,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.