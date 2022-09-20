Feinstein bothersome
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
It is bothersome when people like Barry Feinstein post misinformation so willingly in a newspaper, where people can be so easily swayed. Mr. Feinstein claims that both Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams never conceded their elections. Secretary Clinton conceded the 2016 presidential election the morning after the election took place. You can find her full concession speech online. While some may not consider Abrams’ speech a “concession,” she did say, “The first thing I said was that I acknowledged the outcome – that the new governor was Brian Kemp. I was not the governor, but I did say the system was broken” (Yahoo News, August 8, 2022).
Let us debunk some other claims by Mr. Feinstein:
1) Comparing gas prices now to 2020 is ridiculous. The world was locked down. Basic economics explains that prices drop when supply outweighs demand.
2) He complains of “unvaccinated…illegal immigrants,” but then complains about “mask, lockdown and inoculation mandates.” Barry, what do you support, vaccine mandates or not?
3) Biden did not “demonize 74 million Americans.” He was calling out the extremist Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, which not all Republicans are part of.
4) Inflation is occurring around the world. According to Trading Economics, here are the current rates for different countries: Italy-8.4; Mexico-8.7; UK-9.9; Spain-10.5; Netherlands-12. Please tell me how President Biden should shield the U.S. from worldwide inflation.
5) According to the Federal Register, Biden has issued 98 executive orders since he took office. Trump issued 220 in his four years. Why are you not complaining about that?
6) How is Biden weaponizing the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI? Trump admitted to taking classified and top-secret documents. These documents do not belong to him and taking these documents could have legal consequences. Many Republicans are wanting to defund the FBI. Is this not as bad, or worse, than wanting to defund the police?
7) The Constitution guarantees all Americans the ability to vote. Making requirements such as voter ID could be considered a poll tax. How is that okay?
I really hope Mr. Feinstein replies to this letter defending his positions. As you can see, many of his claims have easily been debunked, just by using minimal research.
John Miller,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.