Property tax pipe dream
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Reports of school board meetings and letters to the editor often express concern over minuscule proposed increases in school property tax rates, usually 1% plus or minus a fraction.
My question is: How do these people expect schools to operate with no increases in revenue when inflation is running over 8% officially and many people assert it is “really” double that or more?
One candidate for governor, popular around here, says he will abolish the property tax without one word about how he will replace the huge funds supplied to schools by this tax--in Adams County, more than the county itself spends every year! Is he really going to leave the schools to close, or is he just reciting a popular idea that everyone realizes will never be put into effect? One suspects the latter, since this candidate’s party has controlled the state legislature for a quarter of a century and could have resolved the issue if it were really more than a slogan to run on and keep running on, forever and ever, amen. It seems to work.
I don’t think this candidate is crazy, or irresponsible, given that everyone knows that this promise is not serious. It’s just hypocritical, the sort of thing that purportedly drives many people to distraction and to supporting extremes. Yet here they are again, supporting a candidate with a syrupy slogan that attracts many voters, yet won’t be fulfilled, thus deepening the cycle of disappointment and disillusionment.
Or one could look for an alternative.
Michael Gelner,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.