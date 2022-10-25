Get out and vote
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 2:51 am
We, Americans, have argued about socialism, capitalism, communism, trickle down, abortion, gerrymandering, walking as free people, free education, school vouchers, inflation and a host of other issues for many years. That’s what we do and somehow, we manage to muddle through. We compromise, vilify each other, focus on all that is wrong and complain about everything. We just can’t be satisfied or agree to agree on much of anything. It’s been that way for 246 years and it’s not likely to change, it’s who we are and that’s how democracy works.
For all of those 246 years we’ve kept democracy alive by holding elections and transitioning power to those who got the most votes, whether by majority vote or the electoral college. Until now. Election deniers have refused to accept the 2020 election results and have managed, as a minority of all voters, to cloud the issues for 2022.
On Nov 8th you get an opportunity to state your case. To be sure, this election has little to do with all the issues that have driven us crazy for years. No, this election is about democracy. Voting for a candidate that can’t or won’t accept election results, meaning your vote, disrespects your rights as a citizen. And it robs you of the dignity of making a choice.
Ted Bortner,
Hanover
