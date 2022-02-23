Politics road to self-destruction
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
It’s funny to me how many folks write in displaying their like / dislike for a political figure or party. I came to the conclusion some time ago that politics is another form of organized crime. There is lying, cheating, stealing, money, bribes, special favors, and dare I say murder. Sometimes they take interns for a test drive. Tell me, who’s the bigger fool, the seller or the buyer? Buyer beware. Regardless of how green the grass looks from where you may be standing, both parties are taking us down the road to self-destruction, it’s just that one party is getting us there a little faster than the other.
Bob Hankey,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
