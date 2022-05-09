Oz will fight for us
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Republicans in Pennsylvania have a big choice to make on May 17 in the race for United States Senate. There is a large field of candidates, but only Dr. Mehmet Oz has the bold voice we need to speak out for conservative values and he has a proven record of standing up to the medical establishment, Big Tech, and Big Government.
If you mistakenly believe the Wall Street-funded attack ads against him, you might not realize that Dr. Oz received the highest rating from the NRA and he is strongly pro-life. He has consistently advocated for standing up to China, lowering gas prices by creating an Operation Warp Speed for American energy, and keeping radical transgender education and racial politics out of our schools.
President Trump endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz because he knows Dr. Oz is tough, smart, and will never let us down in the U.S. Senate. Don’t let the shameful attacks fool you. Dr. Oz is the candidate we need in Washington who will restore our freedom to say what we see and to take back our country from the radical left.
David and Pauline LeVan,
Gettysburg
