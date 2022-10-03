Condemns cartoons
To the Editor,
In recent months, the Gettysburg Times has taken a hard turn to the right. For the 20 years we’ve been here we’ve appreciated the work the Times has done to keep us informed about our community. We see a local paper as an entity that ties a community together, and we’ve wanted to support it. In the past, we considered the paper to be reasonably balanced politically, which we felt was admirable given the known political sentiments of its owner. We’ve been keeping track though, and lately we have found a strong numerical bias toward pro-Republican and anti-Democratic pieces and cartoons on the “Opinion” page. This week there were articles by the rabid right-winger Greg Mareska on back-to-back days. While we respect reasoned political discourse, Mareska’s pieces are typically vicious ad hominem screeds against Democrats and Democratic leaders that don’t belong in a paper serving citizens of both political persuasions. It’s become too much to tolerate.
Likewise, the recent cartoon comparing President Biden to Hitler was simply outrageous. Editor D.K. Thomas says she will not print material critical of Donald Trump because she would not do so for any former president, citing Barack Obama as an example. However, her reasoning is flawed in that, while Obama went back to private life after he left office, Trump has remained the leader of his party and is in the news daily, both as a potential future candidate holding frequent rallies and as someone under multiple investigations.
We’ve recently received a subscription renewal notice from the Times but, given the current lack of balanced representation in the paper we, sadly, feel that we may have no choice but to drop it into the recycle bin.
Richard Barvainis and Mary Wootton,
Gettysburg
