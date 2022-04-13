Elderly couple’s power cut off
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I want to report a serious incident.
Yesterday two local seniors came into where I work, asking for help. Their electric was turned off which caused their phone to not operate. Both have health issues — heart, mild stroke, brain tumor — and they are in their 80s.
They needed to borrow a phone; I lent my cell. That was the start of what I’ll call a series of poor business practices.
I helped them call Met Ed. According to their notice, they owed a mere $147, due March 28. The wife just got out of hospital; with the bill due March 28, not even 30 days late!
After going through phone prompts at Met Ed to try to pay it, she was put on a 60-minute-wait queue. Sitting in my place of work listening to the elevator music, finally a human answered 75 minutes later. Unfortunately, she was then transferred to the credit department. Incredibly, she was once again put on hold, approximately 40 minutes.
Both the husband and wife were in obvious distress, and also embarrassed about asking for help. My heart was breaking for them.
A male finally came on the phone, and the woman was disconnected as she was giving her payment information!
Shockingly, we called again and were placed in a 60-minute queue. Mind you, this older couple with health issues came into my place of employment 1 p.m., and after being shuffled from one person to another, left on hold and ultimately disconnected, it was by the 3:50 p.m., and they had walked to where I worked!
I tried to take her to local Met Ed in Gettysburg. It was not open. At 4:45, I offered to drive them home, two blocks away or to take them to a hotel. It wasn’t that they lacked the funds to pay the bill, she had been hospitalized when it came due. A note had been taped to their front door about the disconnection, unbeknownst to them.
I decided to try one more time and was given a 31-minute hold time. Obviously distressed, the woman gave me her information and I dropped them off at home, reassuring I would help.
At 5:30 p.m., I finally got through, made the payment and was given a reference number, and told I must call Met Ed’s credit department, again, with the number to have the electric service restored. The representative told me to turn off the breaker at the home for 30 minutes, then turn it back on so a signal would be sent to the company to turn on service to the location again. I was able to get that done for these elderly people.
I am no looking for accolades; I am appalled by this company’s business practices, especially to our elderly and disabled.
Customer service and such extreme wait times border on CUSTOMER ABUSE!
Met Ed must change/improve it’s policies. I am providing information to this couple to get a low or no cost cellphone, and showing them paperwork to submit to Met Ed regarding their medical conditions to prevent this from ever occurring again. This experience is unacceptable to any consumer by any company.
WHATEVER HAPPENED TO CUSTOMER SERVICE IN THE USA?
Susanne Stockman Murphy,
Gettysburg
(Editor’s note: This letter does exceed the normal word length allowed, but such situations need to be brought to light, so an exception is being made for this letter which addresses an important issue. Some computer made a decision based on programming to disconnect this service without human interaction or consideration. DKT)
