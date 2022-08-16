A few observations
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Just a few observations on Kerr Thompson’s letter in the Aug. 12 edition of the Times.
A person is human from the moment of conception (not inception). All it takes is time and nourishment to develop into a full-term baby. When God impregnated the Virgin Mary, all it took was nine months and nourishment to birth the baby Jesus. Mary’s husband Joseph wanted to divorce her quietly but an angel appeared to Joseph and told him to not do that for the Holy Spirit had impregnated her. (See Matthew 1:18-20).
The angel told Joseph that the baby she was carrying would save her people from their sins (Matthew 1:21). If Mary had had an abortion who would save us from our sins?
Every abortion robs the world of someone who could have made a real difference in the lives of others, like Jesus did for us (see John 3:16). Every abortion robs a person of the opportunity to live a life.
Pattie Malotte was sexually assaulted at the age of 17. She was encouraged to have an abortion but chose not to, now we have her son Justin Bieber, a well known singer. Tim Tebow’s mother, Pam, was encouraged to abort her baby after she became ill. She chose life. Tim an outstanding athlete, is helping people through his nonprofit foundation to fight human trafficking. Ethel Waters, who for years sung for Billy Graham, was the product of a rape. Her mother was only 13-years-old. Ethel is best known for singing “His Eye Is On The Sparrow.”
A college ethics professor presented his class with this problem: A man has syphilis and his wife has tuberculosis, they already have four children and she finds she is pregnant again. What should she do? The class after much discussion, the majority said to abort. The professor said, “congratulations you just killed Beethoven.”
Nobody has the right to take a life. These examples show the blessing the world received because these pregnant women chose life. Read Psalm 139:13-16.
My in-laws took care of 150 foster babies over a 40-year period. There is plenty of help available for mothers who are struggling. Let us all do what we can to assist those who need help.
E. Mark Punchard Sr.,
Gettysburg
