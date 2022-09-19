Moul concerns
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
On August 31, the Gettysburg Times printed an article about the Adams County Council of Governments (COG) and Representative Dan Moul’s draft municipal radar bill. His concept was to allow municipalities to use radar, but not allow them to give out speeding tickets. COG President David Bolton was right to call him out on this weak proposal. Allowing municipalities to use radar is about public safety. I would hope all elected officials, regardless of party affiliation, can agree that public safety is paramount.
After 16 years in office it is clear that Moul has not listened to the Council of Governments, but what irritated me the most was his claim that he wasn’t invited to this particular COG meeting. The COG meets once a month. They always allow county, state, and federal officials time to give updates. With rare exception the entire Board of Commissioners and county staff attend every meeting. We do this out of respect for local government officials and because the COG is critical in communicating local issue to county and state officials. It would be a challenge to meet with every municipality and school district every month. The COG makes this interaction incredibly focused and productive.
Not only is Moul’s claim of not being invited to speak disingenuous, it’s absurd. It bears repeating that both of our state representatives are on the agenda every month to give updates. Rep. Torren Eckert or a staff member are almost always in attendance. Since the beginning of 2018, Dan Moul has only attended five (5) meetings. Combined he and his staff have only attended seven (7) meetings. I could not obtain attendance records for 2016 and 2017, but to my recollection his attendance was infrequent. Only attending 7 COG meetings in at least 5 years is disrespectful and counterproductive. Local elected officials spend all of their time in our community and are the “boots on the ground” on many critical issues.
It is clear to me and many others that Dan Moul has lost touch with our community. Sixteen years ago he vowed to change Harrisburg, but after sixteen years, it is Moul who has changed.
Marty Qually,
Gettysburg
