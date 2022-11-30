Bell ringers needed

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
We’re in the holiday season. Most of us are having a good time with food, family and fun. Unfortunately, for some of our neighbors, this is not the case. It’s difficult to join in the season’s good spirits when the utilities are off, eviction is a problem due to a lack of rent money or your children are hungry. Dire poverty is a problem for some of us. That’s where the Salvation Army works to give people a hand up when no other sources of help are available.
We need additional help this year. Much of the Gettysburg Salvation Army’s ability to help throughout the year is based on Red Kettle donations, and this year we are a bit short on bell ringers for the Red Kettle.
A bell ringing session only takes 90 minutes but can help our neighbors for much longer. We need some additional bell ringers for the next few weeks. Can you help?
Please call Jed Smith at 571-213-6177 or email mjsmith22030@yahoo.com to help with Red Kettle bell ringing. Thank you and best wishes for the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.