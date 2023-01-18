Not the only way
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
“CARING FOR OTHERS AS JESUS WOULD”
Given the fact that this message defines the mission of not only my place of worship but many others I’m sure, I would be woefully remiss were I not to respond to Mr. Marasca’s, however subtle, homophobic rhetoric in his Op-Ed entitled “Christmas Yet to Come” (Times 12-27-22).
In the article, he more than implies that “traditional” Christianity is somehow becoming tarnished by those believers who share a predisposition for sexual diversity. Not only is such misguided prejudice on its face shortsighted but also antithetical to the teachings of Jesus Christ as exemplified by the 2nd Commandment:
“YOU SHALL LOVE THY NEIGHBOR AS THYSELF”
Parenthetically, I have always been of the opinion that people are inherently good and, as such, deserve to be celebrated with honor, dignity, and grace, and with the full understanding that GOD loves all creatures great and small, warts and all! Awareness as well of the enduring agape love of Jesus, any number of Protestant denominations have already made remarkable progress in not only addressing but also reconciling many of the complex challenges of contemporary Christianity, not the least of which involves the controversial nature of human sexuality.
All things considered, the more progressive, forward thinking and intellectual religious groups have adopted a far more accommodative and inclusionary posture with respect to all forms of sexual expression. Such newfound religious tolerance is not merely limited to the congregation but applies to the church hierarchy and its ministry as well. To those who prefer to sit on the more conservative side of the aisle, and who may persist in demonizing those whose sexual choices do not necessarily comport with their own “brand” of Christianity, I would simply like to reacquaint them with this passage:
“JUDGE NOT, LEST YE BE JUDGED”
With that message in mind, and with all due respect Mr. M, yours, sir, may NOT BE THE ONLY WAY.
Rick Jones,
Hanover
