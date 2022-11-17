When I’m 62

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Borrowed a Beatles’ melody, two years shy. I will be clicking soon to the ominous age of 62 in just a few short days. Taking that into consideration, I have puzzled and puzzled till my puzzler was puzzled, said the Grinch, but it all leads to the day. Fleeting through my career, my education, my accolades, my training certificates, my extensive world travels are all swept to the past. In fact, all aforementioned experiences, the frames, the ego traps are all sitting somewhere in our back closet. Attempting to resolve how my destiny placed my wife and I living in this wonderful “Gettysburg,” is an enigma wrapped in a conundrum (or vice versa). To my point, I sit here contently with my wife, and I have realized this is life. What I have done is I survived and only by the Grace of God. Chin up, my future awaits.
