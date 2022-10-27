A job well done

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
As I was walking home after the parade, I spied some boys with bags picking up what I thought might have been missed candy. But they were Boy Scouts picking up trash left behind by the parade goers. I heard one of the scouts say he was working hard tonight. I told him he earned his gold stars. He added a comment about finding some candy and told me to have a nice evening. That boy is certainly a credit to his troop. Well done Boy Scouts. He topped the parade off for me and as I kept walking, I was smiling at the good that is in our town.
