Up in smoke
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Updated: October 3, 2022 @ 5:47 pm
I am deeply disturbed by the opinion piece Harry Hartman posted in the Sept. 29 edition of the Times. I have seen many far-right and inaccurate articles from this publisher in the past, but this one was uniquely insane. Perhaps Mr. Hartman should have taken his “close friend’s” advice and refrained from publishing this tirade. Instead, he should have smoked a joint; it would have calmed him down.
I would like to know why Mr. Hartman is not looking into the alcohol consumption of those he mentions in his opinion piece. Studies have proven time and time again that alcohol use is much more dangerous than marijuana use. Why are so many doctors using marijuana to help cure pain, anxiety, etc.? Perhaps this newspaper’s publisher should research the many benefits of marijuana instead of staying comfortable in his far-right propaganda institution in which he lives. I would assume that Harry had to take a research methods class as part of his education. If not, I would highly recommend he enroll in one.
Holding elected officials is essential. However, slamming them for wanting to do something that is proven to help the general population is abysmal. I will leave you with this: 19 states and Washington, D.C. have fully legalized marijuana, with 38 states and D.C. legalizing medical marijuana. Thankfully, we live in a state where medical marijuana is legal, benefiting those who need it most.
John Miller,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
