On human nature
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I must respectfully disagree with several points that Nancy Lilley raised in her article “In support of the Women’s Health Protection Act” on May 20.
Ms. Lilley wrote that the Act “protects the right to access abortion services free from burdensome and often medically unnecessary restrictions, including… (biased) counseling and (irrelevant) medical testing. The bill also protects providers, ensuring everyone has continued access to safe abortion care.” State and local governments have the duty to ensure that all healthcare providers meet high standards of safety and informed consent for the welfare of its citizens, yet often abortion providers are exempt from standards that apply to other surgical providers. Those restrictions are not burdensome or medically unnecessary. Different treatment of abortion providers led to the abuses committed by Kermit Gosnell. Will the bill protect people from the “biased counseling” of the $3 billion a year abortion industry, whose business model requires unrestricted access to abortion services? Further, it is disingenuous fear-mongering for Ms. Lilley to state that “restrictions to abortion access also result in limiting access to basic well-women services: contraceptives, screenings for cervical cancer, and sexually transmitted infection testing.” There is no reason why one should lead to the other.
Regarding “reproductive justice,” it is self-evident that human dignity and personal integrity grant each person reproductive freedom, that is, the right to be free from coerced sexual activity and to choose when and if to conceive a child. But justice does not grant a woman the right to abort a human being that has been conceived. That child, a different person from the mother, is equally entitled to human dignity and personal integrity. It is undeniable that abortion deprives that child of basic human rights, and thus is an affront to basic human justice.
As Ryan T. Anderson and Andrew Walker wrote in First Things (5.22.23), “Whatever it is about the adult human being that truly merits the law’s protection also applies to the unborn human being. Because born or unborn, we share the same nature, and it is human nature as such—not any variable and contingent characteristic—that is valuable. In other words, all human beings are created equal and endowed by their Creator with the inalienable right to life.”
If one is truly in favor of social justice, human freedom and personal dignity, then it is inconsistent for them to support abortion.
Steve Huete,
Orrtanna
