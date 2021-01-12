Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Lake Heritage hosted its first blood drive of the year on Jan. 3. At this drive, the Red Cross collected 41 units of blood, beating the previous record of 39 units collected at a single Lake Heritage blood drive. Lake Heritage had also set a record for number of units collected in a year with 134 units collected during 2020 versus the prior annual record of 121 units. These two record setting events show just how generous Adams County people have been despite the COVID shadow hanging over any event outside their own homes. Many of the donors expressed a wish to help others because they were so grateful that they were healthy and able to do it.
