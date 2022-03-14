Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Why does Biden hate America? With pain at the pump, today we paid $4.00 a gallon. Out west it is $6.00 and it is coming. By the end of the year, we will be paying $20.00 a gallon. I hope not. We have the largest reserves in the world. So we buy Russian oil and gas. We guess it burns cleaner than ours. We will not wear masks, so he wants to punish us at the pumps and communist Green Plan with Putin and Joe don't like the Ukraine either. Do you think last Christmas was bad? You better watch out. I heard on the news, countries are emptying the prisons on our borders. The invasion on our borders is another way to punish us. Why doesn't Congress override him? Who wants $20.00 a gallon? A depression is coming. You need a trunk of money to get gas.
Harry E. Henderson Jr.,
Gettysburg
