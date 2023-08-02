South Mountain Fair nostalgia
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Thanks to D.K.Thomas for the memory jogging article on the South Mountain Fair. I do remember it as the highlight of late summer, the last hurrah before I had to go back to prison (school). There were many rides, many games of chance, beautiful displays of canned fruits and vegetables, crafts and art works. The main auditorium was filled with samples of nearly every apple available from many of our local farmers, polished and looking delicious. They even had notable country stars and bands several nights for entertainment. Displays of farm equipment and the newest models of automobiles from local dealerships. My father bought a new 1957 Pontiac from the former H&H Pontiac at the fair. Animal displays were plentiful and competition was keen. Heck I even tried my hand at a penmanship entry in school but to no avail. Not sure, but the admission may have been free. Was a great place to take a girl friend on a ferris wheel ride. Oh well, at least we have the memories of when it was THE GREAT SOUTH MOUNTAIN FAIR! Thanks again.
William Ketterman,
Orrtanna
