Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I am dismayed that this paper continues to give voice to Wednesday columnist Greg Maresca. His distortion of information is truly a disservice to your readers. Our democracy requires that we be well educated and well informed, so we can make collective decisions for the greater good. In the interest of responsible journalism, I ask you again to replace this drivel with commentary that is thoughtful, intelligent, and contributes to meaningful dialogue. Elizabeth Kellett,
