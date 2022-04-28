Musical well done
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I had the privilege of attending the New Oxford High School Musical presentation of Shrek: The Musical on Mar 12, 2022.
I was blown away by the presentation; it was far and above what a person would expect from a high school group. It was professional, to say the least!
Talent! Talent and hard work were evident! A standing ovation is due to all the actors and singers, the music directors, high school faculty, support staff, and the high school administration for successfully presenting a very complex and entertaining program.
In summary, I can only say to all: WELL DONE!
Tim Beard III,
Abbottstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.