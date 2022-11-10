Thank a veteran
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
On this Veterans Day, I would like to ask the citizens of Adams County to stop and reflect on our county’s approximately 8,000 veterans. Whether they served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Bosnia, Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, anywhere in the Middle East or Southwest Asia or anytime or place in between, this is their day. As well it should be.
Each and every one of them, at some point in time, wrote a check payable to the United States of America for any amount up to and including their life. Their service and sacrifice, as well as that of those who went before them, are what has preserved our way of life and allowed us the freedoms and liberties we so deeply cherish.
Please also especially remember our disabled veterans. It is they who have given more of themselves than should have been asked, but they did.
Last, but not least, please remember and thank the families of our veterans. They are often the unsung patriots who stayed at home taking care of their families without the help of their spouse or parent, the veteran.
All of these great Americans deserve our thanks, our help, our prayers and our support. So on this special day, please make it a point to acknowledge and thank our veterans and their families. They have given us much and asked for very little in return. Our gratitude and respect is a small price to pay in return.
Please contact the Adams County Veterans Affairs office at 717-337-9835 or sclark@adamscounty.us for any veterans issues or if you need assistance.
Stan Clark,
Gettysburg
Adams County Veterans Affairs director
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.