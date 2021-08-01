Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I am writing this letter to urge all unvaccinated persons to get the Covid-19 vaccine. I have heard that those who object to getting the vaccination say that it takes away their “freedom”. What about the freedom of those of us who are fully vaccinated to get back to life as we knew it before the pandemic? Now we are wearing masks again because the unvaccinated are “free” to spread the Delta variant to any and all. The unvaccinated are also “free” to roll the dice and hope they don’t get Covid-19 or the highly contagious Delta variant, and end up in the hospital deathly ill. Why not get a simple shot in the arm, in order to take away the worry about possibly getting infected? It all seems like such common sense to me. None of us is “free” to drive a car without a license. We are not “free” to smoke inside buildings. We are not “free’’ to drive without seat belts or disobey traffic signals. All these so-called restrictions to our freedoms are required for the good of society at large. We all live in society together. We should be concerned for the health of all, not just for our own personal “freedoms”. Because people interact with each other, it is necessary for all us to adhere to public health measures that protect everyone, for the greater good of the civilization we live in. Please get fully vaccinated against Covid-19, everyone, so that we all can walk as free people once again!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.