Not supporting Qually!
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I am appalled by the demeanor and voting record of County Commissioner Marty Qually. The primary reason I reject Mr. Qually for higher office is his fanatic affinity with ultra left-wing, extreme, radical positions of the two heavy-duty Socialists running for Pennsylvania Governor and U.S. Senate: Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman. No way! I will NOT cast my precious vote for Commissioner Qually in his quest to spread his outrageously left-wing agenda upward into Harrisburg.
The last thing that citizens in Pennsylvania’s 91st Legislative District need is a highly woke state representative who supports soft-on-crime approaches in the name of criminal justice reform– EXACTLY the same left-wing, idiotic policies and platforms of Shapiro and Fetterman. Under Shapiro’s failed leadership, crime has gone up 37% and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania proudly holds the nationwide position of 12th place in homicides. Congratulations! Pro-Green? Hardly! Pennsylvania’s senior Socialist/Democrat leadership ignores Harrisburg’s dumping of raw sewage into the Susquehanna River. Disgusting!
Equality or insanity? Adams County’s female athletes deserve better than a representative who supports Shapiro’s position where males can “identify as females” and dominate their teams! Is Commissioner Qually really unclear about the definition of a “woman?” He certainly has no clue about the definition of a “man!” Qually, Shapiro and Fetterman fanatically adhere to pro-death positions. They ignore the dark, sad and sordid side of American abortion, where large numbers of unfortunate women make that misguided anti-life, “pro-choice” decision, terminating the life of a son or daughter – and then experience a lifetime of regret, depression and remorse! For shame, Martin Qually! Your “Catholic” education obviously counts for nothing.
As a County Commissioner, Marty Qually has not pursued genuine transparency. The county commission provides limited opportunities for citizen engagement. They never hold county commission meetings at locations other than the courthouse in Gettysburg, and NEVER at worker-friendly time slots. They do not video-livestream their meetings, archive them or post documents associated with agendas. Voter turnout and civic engagement is shamefully low Mr. Qually’s watch.
Agricultural lands within Adams County have DISAPPEARED at breathtaking rates during Mr. Qually’s magnificent tenure! He is dead silent about disastrous zoning ordinances and resolutions that devalue the importance of rural, “undeveloped” land, eliminate farmland under cultivation and encourage regional food insecurity. I reject Marty Qually for state representative, and you should too.
Respectfully,
E. M. Ryan,
McSherrystown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.