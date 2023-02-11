Fortune or fraud?
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Every person has found themself at some point in their life asking the same question: Is wrestling real or fake? The truth is that wrestling is actually both. One of the largest wrestling organizations, WWE, is comprised of a “mix of theater, improv, TV drama, soap opera, sport, stage combat, reality telly (think X Factor), unreality scripted telly (think TOWIE) and a traveling circus.” as depicted by an article on the “Digital Spy.” Whether the fights or conflicts are staged or choreographed, the collisions and impacts are real, and so are the pained expressions and injuries that the “actors” face.
There are many instances when wrestlers have been critically injured. In 2007, John Cena tore a pectoral muscle. In 2005, Vince McMahon tore both of his quads. In 1994, Cactus Jack got his ear ripped off. In 1997, Steve Austin broke his neck. In 1999, Owen Hart fell to his death in the ring. The matches may have been unreal and choreographed, but these wrestlers put themselves in harm’s way. One simple slip up or mistake can leads to the loss of lives.
So at what point does the fake actually become real? Sure an outcome is already predetermined, but the performers quite literally risk their lives to put on a show, and in some cases, inspire hope and the idea to “Never Give Up” no matter how hard something may be. To some people, the latter is all that matters, leading to a video on YouTube where a fan cries out in the microphone “It’s still real to me, dammit!” So it ultimately is up to the individual person and what they think or choose to believe, whether it truly is fortune or fraud.
Cooper Laughman,
East Berlin
