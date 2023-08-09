Biden a disgrace
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
An excellent letter from Walter Wagner questioned Joe Biden’s “moral fiber” because Biden would not publicly acknowledge and love his 4-year-old granddaughter. Later, NYTime’s Maureen Dowd criticized Biden for the same reason. Biden suddenly changed his tune and acknowledged little Navy, probably because no one could make excuses for him. Joe Biden apparently lacks any morals. He is a disgrace to this country because of his decades’ long corruption. There is more to this assertion. RFK Jr., Biden’s major competition for the Democrat nomination for 2024, requested, but is being denied Secret Service protection despite RFK, Jr’s double digit support. The Democrat machine, ditching Democracy again, blocks RFK’s exposure and will not allow debate to protect Biden. Biden knows RFK Sr. and JFK were assassinated.
Biden’s damage to US is catastrophic. He created record inflation by killing energy independence and reckless spending, proof of his corruption and being compromised by blackmailing foreign governments provided by the infamous & verified laptop, many credible whistleblowers, and Biden himself bragging about blackmailing Ukraine on tape in 2018. Biden sold us out by allowing China’s spy balloon to fulfill its mission, assistance to China’s microchip and semiconductor industry; proof of shell companies and lies to hide his illegal activities; horrible deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan by overruling his generals; pushing CRT racism; considering concerned parents as domestic terrorists, etc. Biden will not talk to China about Covid that killed more than a million Americans, nor concentration camps and organ harvesting of Uighur Muslims, China “police stations” and a chemical lab in the US, his constant groveling to Iran’s terrorist leaders by letting them bypass sanctions and ignoring human rights violations. Yet his hubris lets him interfere in internal politics of the single democracy in the Middle East. Israel gives back for the massive aid they receive by providing irreplaceable intelligence, military, & medical technology and strategic security. Biden pushes for strong laws and punishment against guns-except for Hunter’s. Biden wants 87,000 new armed IRS agents and strong laws and punishment for tax violators-except for Hunter. His Open Border feeds drug and human trafficking cartels now armed with AK-47s. The Justice Department is supposed to be independent, but NYTimes reports that Biden directed A.G Garland to “take decisive action against Trump.” Biden is a corrupt disgrace and is totally incompetent. The US deserves so much better.
P.S. Biden’s now housing illegals in outdoor cages in Arizona heat.
Barry Feinstein,
Littlestown
