Doesn’t like ads

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
These political ads are an insult to humans. It’s no wonder the Democrat candidates have not responded with their own ads. It appears that the Democrat candidates are just watching the implosion of these ridiculous, insulting, and self-serving political insults to everyone’s intelligence. Wake up , folks!
Karen Richard,
New Oxford
