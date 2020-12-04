Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Thank you to Mr. Don Zigler of Gardners for his letter to the editor on Thursday, Dec. 3 in the "As Our Readers See It" section.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain likely. Low 39F. N winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Rain likely. Low 39F. N winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: December 4, 2020 @ 8:20 pm
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Thank you to Mr. Don Zigler of Gardners for his letter to the editor on Thursday, Dec. 3 in the "As Our Readers See It" section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.