I just learned what a forever stamp is; it’s the expected delivery time of a letter. Our post office (USPS) has been Bidened. My delivery person has gone on vacation and I am not receiving mail. The first class letters, bills, periodicals, and even mail order prescription drugs are accumulating in a corner of the post office waiting for the carrier’s return. So much for the postmaster managing the office.
