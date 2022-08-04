Get polio vaccine
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 12:01 am
Get polio vaccine
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The article on page A3 of the August 3 edition of the Times reminds us of how important it is to receive vaccines.
The article reports on a man in New York who was recently diagnosed with polio. It is important to note that he was not vaccinated for polio. Polio is an incurable disease, but is preventable through a simple vaccine.
Rotary International, an international service organization of 1.4 million members, has made the eradication of polio its number one humanitarian goal. Since 1979, we have been partnering with the World Health Organization, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, and national health organizations to provide polio vaccines to children, conducting research into better vaccines, promoting and educating people on the importance of vaccines and monitoring the environment for the presence of the virus in sewage systems around the world. Our joint efforts have helped reduce the incidence of the disease 99.9 percent, going from about 1,000 cases per day in 1979 to a total of just 17 this year.
Until two weeks ago, the wild polio virus was confined to the countries of Afghanistan and Pakistan, primarily because it is so challenging to get the vaccine delivered to the most remote areas of those countries. The vaccine is easily obtained here in the United States. It is surprising to me that anyone in an advanced country such as ours remains unvaccinated against polio.
Let’s not let this incident blow up into another epidemic like we had in the 1950s. Get that vaccination.
John G. Kramb,
Orrtanna
