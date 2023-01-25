Wants driving manual change
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Snow during the morning will mix with and change to rain during the afternoon. High 42F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snowfall around one inch..
Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: January 25, 2023 @ 12:59 am
Wants driving manual change
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
While preparing an individual who knows English to take the Pennsylvania driver test, I am working with the current manual. What a shock! As an instruction manual, it’s a disaster! Simple actions are described in the most convoluted sentences; four or five different words are used to refer to the same things; and obsolete terms are used where up-to-date language would be clearer. Why, I’m asking, should the Pennsylvania Driver Manual need to be translated into basic English before people can make sense of it?
The problem affects not only students of English as a Second Language but anyone at any reading level who wants to get a Pennsylvania license. The effect of such a difficult-to-read manual is that no one reads it. Instead, they find the answers to the practice questions and memorize those sentences in all their convoluted, obsolete glory – without understanding what they mean.
Wouldn’t it be a good idea to update the manual, rendering it in clear basic English so that readers at all grade levels and understand it and actually learn something from it? If working with this manual has been difficult for you or a family member, let the DMV know that we need a revised manual. If the task is too difficult for the DMV, perhaps a committee of volunteer writers could work together on a revision that would not change the content but would increase accessibility. Let’s push for it!
Janet M. Powers,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.