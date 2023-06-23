Pro-life gathering
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Updated: June 24, 2023 @ 2:03 am
Pro-life gathering
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
One year ago, on June 24 the Supreme Court released its Dobbs decision which overturned the Roe v. Wade decision of 1973. Dobbs did not outlaw abortion, but it returned the power to legislate on abortion to the states as they had been able to do prior to 1973. Since that time a few states, most notably New York and California, have eliminated virtually all restrictions against abortion, allowing a human child to be killed up to the moment of birth. Many states now have laws protecting our smallest, most dependent children as soon as heartbeat can be detected. Others have banned the procedure completely.
Pennsylvania falls at the lower end of the spectrum between these opposite laws. Our Abortion Control Act, which went into effect in 1992, restricts abortion after 24 weeks gestation. Very few babies are aborted this late in pregnancy, meaning most babies are not protected.
On Monday, June 26, at noon the pro-life community of Adams County will gather in front of Xavier Center (165 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg) to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Dobbs decision. The event will begin and end with prayer with Father Aaron Lynch and Pastor Tyler Weidler leading the opening and closing prayers. Maria Gallagher, Legislative Director for the Pennsylvania Pro Life Federation, will speak about the many protections for unborn children enacted in other states and the hope of bringing those protections to Pennsylvania.
We hope you can join us.
Suzanne Landis,
Biglerville
