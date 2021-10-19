Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I have read with interest how the candidate for mayor, Thomas Carr will not interfere with police business. This sentiment was echoed by Brian Hodges in his LTE asking for votes. Yet we have a police chief who in the name of safety insists on concrete barriers blocking side streets during parades. Not only does this cost thousands of dollars, it decreases safety. A quick search shows that no such attacks have ever occurred in our nation. The Boston marathon attack was a bomb that the barriers certainly would not prevent. What the barriers prevent is emergency vehicles from accessing many parts of the borough for hours before, during and after any parade. If a bomb attack or even a fire or heart attack happened, ambulances and fire trucks would be prevented from responding by the fastest route. We elect a mayor to be accountable to the people and to be our voice in how we are policed. To suggest that somehow that it is wrong to undertake the prescribed duties of the office is insane. We need our voices of reason to be heard. We need to elect Rita Frealing mayor, and Chad-Alan Carr to the borough council to represent us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.