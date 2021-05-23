Apology appropriate

Connor Orner, Biglerville Baseball: Connor went 5-for-9 with 2 home runs, 4 runs scored and 3 RBi in 3 wins for the Canners

Charles Gaither, South Western Track & Field: Charles won the discus at the YAIAA Championships with a throw of 171-7, and placed second in the shot put.

Lexi Pickett, Biglerville Softball: Lexi went 6-for-11 with 5 RBI and 11 runs scored in 4 games for the Canners, including 3 wins

Dante Elliot, Littlestown Track & Field: Dante won the high jump (6-5), long jump (20-11) and triple jump (44-0.25) at the YAIAA Championships

Brandon Manning, Gettysburg Baseball: Brandon hit a 2-run single in a 2-0 win over West York and was the winning pitcher in last Friday's victory over Red Land

Vote

View Results