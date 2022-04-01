Can equal pay happen?
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Will there be a change in our society? Will men and women ever be paid equally? Men and women have been getting paid different salaries for the same jobs for a long time. Women like Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton fought for equal rights for women and we are still fighting for them today. Equal pay remains an issue today despite the rights women have been granted in history. According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, women’s annual earnings are 82.3% of mens in 2020. Have we really made any steps to help solve this issue? Recently the Women’s National Soccer team (USWNT) took a huge step towards true equality for women.
The USWNT sued the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Some argue that men’s sports bring in more money, but the women’s soccer team actually brings in more revenue than the men’s team and is paid a fraction of what they receive. Carlos Cordeiro, former Vice President of the United States Soccer Federation, claimed in an interview on the Today Show, “women had less physical ability and responsibility than male counterparts.” Since the women’s program started in 1985 they have won four world cups. The men’s program has not reached a semifinal match since 1930, so they can not blame the pay for each program on how successful each one is. After a long six year legal battle an agreement was reached and $24 million plus bonuses were promised to match the men. The USSF committed to providing equal pay and world cup bonuses for both the women’s and men’s programs. This took a huge step towards equal pay and proves to people that this can happen.
A new relationship has formed between the women’s national team and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Carlos was replaced by Sunli Gulati who is supportive of attaining equal pay. New leadership has led us in the right direction towards equal pay for both men and women. The Women’s National Team has proven that the pay gap between men and women is ridiculous and can potentially be resolved with enough support.
Bailey Oehmig,
York Springs
