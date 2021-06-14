Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Today's essay by Bruce Bennet has really touched me. I am filled with sympathy for anyone so filled with hate and bitterness. It must be sad to live in a personal world of such delusions. I can't imagine how awful it must be to believe that our medical services are acting like those of Nazi Germany. I hope that Mr. Bennett can find some help, and that he can escape from his world of fantasies.
