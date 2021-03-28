The Wolf administrations’ plan to toll up to nine major bridges in the Commonwealth to pay for repairs that PennDot cannot afford is just another insult to the taxpayers. Remember when Tom Corbett hyped “the big Lie” that his gas tax increase would provide plenty of money to maintain our roads and bridges, both local and statewide? That was his departing gift to us. Of course that was never the actual reason for the tax increase that made us number one in the nation for gas tax levies. Immediately they diverted hundreds of millions, some $600 million annually as I recall, to fund the State Police because the legislature failed to provide an adequate funding source for them. In addition, the administration reduced the promised funding to local governments for the rural roads and bridges across the commonwealth forcing a near crisis in municipal and county road and bridge maintenance. Local budgets have been strained ever since to provide dollars for roads and bridges. Promises made and, of course, unkept by past and present politicians.
Excellent letter, Chuck! 100% truth!!!
