Harmful pseudoscience

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
There is no need to engage with anyone who continues to believe that an organization founded on bias and hate (the American College of Pediatricians) is producing credible research. Anyone questioning their identity should know “sexual orientation change efforts” are harmful (American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry 2018); are banned in many states and countries (WebMD 2021); can lead to poor mental health (Higbee et al 2020); (Ryan et al 2018) and considered torture by the United Nations (2020).
The reference section of Wikipedia has dozens of credible sources from a wide variety of institutions exposing this pseudoscience that causes so much unnecessary harm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.