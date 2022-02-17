Grateful to California reader
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I was thankful for the reader from California, Fred Martin, who wrote to say how shocked he was to read the “nasty words” leveled at Donald Trump and anyone who might favor him. We who live here almost get inured to these attacks; they are relentless. But I often wonder at the hate. We are a free country. Every American has the right to vote for his or her choice in a candidate. Can we live with that? We must.
Pat Buysse
York Springs
