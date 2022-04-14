Editor, Gettysburg Times,
An April 2 Times articles quotes borough manager Charles Gable, “I think an apology letter to every single customer of WM is in order.” My opinion is Mr. Gable needs to send an apology letter to every borough resident.
I called Mr. Gable about the waste hauling contract approximately 15‐20 times with no answer and sent two emails with no replies. He left me no recourse but to send a letter to the Times. For $1.60 per three months savings on the new trash pickup contract, Mr. Gable has wreaked havoc on borough residents. We had neighbors walking the streets asking neighbors if their trash receptacles were stolen.
Apparently, Mr. Gable was more concerned about the free services switching the contact would provide the borough compared to the resident’s needs. In a Feb. 18 Times article about the new waste hauling contract, Mr. Gable is quoted, “Included are weekly collection at all municipally owned facilities, six free dumpsters for special events downtown, unlimited disposable trash receptacles for special events, and servicing of all street trash cans and recycling bins.”
Some may question as to why I point the finger at Mr. Gable and not the borough council since they voted unanimously to approve the contract. Was the borough council presented the contract for review or were they told by Mr. Gable just the quarterly rates and that’s what prompted them to vote in favor of switching haulers since Mr. Gable states they are required to accept the lowest bid?
I contacted WM via email and was told there is a three bag limit. I did a simple google search of “Adams County Waste Connections” and found that Waste Connections provided Gettysburg residents with a five bag limit. We routinely had our tote filled with the lid not even closing. WM says anything above three bags with no extra bag tags will be left on the street.
If Mr. Gable did not provide these details of the new contract to borough council we need a new borough manager!
Dave Sprankle Jr.,
Gettysburg
